Shoigu, SDF Commander-in-Chief Discuss Implementation of Russia-Turkey Deal on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and commander-in-chief of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi discussed in a teleconference call on Wednesday the implementation of the recent Russia-Turkey agreements on Syria by the Kurdish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Mazlum Abdo discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and Turkey on October 22 in Sochi by the Kurdish side," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Shoigu informed Abdi about Russia's plans to expand patrol routes and increase the number of military police units operating in the areas along the Syria-Turkey border.

"Shoigu emphasized that civilians living in a 30-kilometer-wide stretch adjacent to the Syrian-Turkish border do not need to leave their homes, as the Russian military police units and the Syrian border guards will serve as a guarantee of their safety," the statement said.