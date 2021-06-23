Shoigu Slams Ukraine for Provoking New Crisis in Donbas Ahead of Recent NATO Summit

Ukraine provoked another crisis in Donbas ahead of the NATO Summit in Brussels, which was held on June 14, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Ukraine provoked another crisis in Donbas ahead of the NATO Summit in Brussels, which was held on June 14, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine provoked another crisis in Donbas on the eve of the summit in Brussels," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.