Shoigu Slams Ukraine For Provoking New Crisis In Donbas Ahead Of Recent NATO Summit
Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:37 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Ukraine provoked another crisis in Donbas ahead of the NATO Summit in Brussels, which was held on June 14, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"Ukraine provoked another crisis in Donbas on the eve of the summit in Brussels," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.