Shoigu Speaks With Turkish Counterpart About Karabakh 2nd Time in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar for the second time in 24 hours and discussed the settlement in the Krabakh region, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

"During the talks, Gen. Sergei Shoigu discussed the settlement of the conflict in Karabakh with his Turkish colleague," the ministry said.