UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoigu Speaks With Turkish Counterpart About Karabakh 2nd Time In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Shoigu Speaks With Turkish Counterpart About Karabakh 2nd Time in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar for the second time in 24 hours and discussed the settlement in the Krabakh region, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

"During the talks, Gen. Sergei Shoigu discussed the settlement of the conflict in Karabakh with his Turkish colleague," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Maryam, Bilawal to discuss political situation tod ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 19,851 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

26 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.