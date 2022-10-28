Shoigu Tells Putin 1,300 Executive Branch Workers Called Up During Partial Mobilization

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin that during the partial mobilization, 1,300 employees of the executive branch were drafted into the country's troops, and the average age of those mobilized was 35 years

"During the partial mobilization, more than 1,300 representatives of executive authorities of various levels, over 27,000 entrepreneurs, 13,000 citizens were called upon and sent to the troops, without waiting for summons, expressed a desire to fulfill their duty and were sent to the troops as volunteers. The average age of mobilized citizens is 35 years," Shoigu said.