Shoigu Tells Putin Mariupol Under Russian Forces Control, But Militants Still At Azovstal

Published April 21, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Mariupol had come under the control of the Russian armed forces, but there are still militants on the territory of the Azovstal steel plant.

"Mariupol was liberated by the armed forces of Russia and the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic. The remnants of the nationalist formations took refuge in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant," Shoigu said at a working meeting with the president.

More than 2,000 militants are now blocked at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the minister said, adding that almost 1,500 have already surrendered.

"As for those who are hiding at the Azovstal plant, they are thoroughly blocked there and around the entire perimeter, it will take us about three to four days to complete this work on Azovstal," Shoigu added.

Putin, in turn, called the assault on Azovstal pointless and ordered it to be canceled. He explained that it is necessary to think about saving the lives of Russian soldiers and officers, and ordered the Azovstal zone to be blocked.

