Shoigu Tells UN Chief Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Use Civilians As Human Shields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Shoigu Tells UN Chief Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Use Civilians as Human Shields

Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi battle units are using civilians as human shields in an act of brutal banditry, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday during a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi battle units are using civilians as human shields in an act of brutal banditry, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday during a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"The Russian Defense Minister drew special attention of Mr.

Guterres to the fact that nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, which also include foreign mercenaries, are hiding behind civilians, using them as a 'human shield.' There is factual evidence of how they set up heavy military equipment (tanks, MLRS, artillery and mortars) in residential areas of cities, acting like brutal bandits, ignoring the threats posed by this to civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

>