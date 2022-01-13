Shoigu to Report to Putin on CSTO Peacekeeping Mission in Kazakhstan on Thursday - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will report to President Vladimir Putin on the activities of the peacekeeping mission the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Later in the day, the president will also receive Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with a report on the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan. It will also be open, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.