Shoigu Warns About 'Degrading' Situation in Asia-Pacific Amid US Plans for Large Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The situation near Russia's eastern borders is aggravating due to the United States' push for dominance in the Asia-Pacific region and its plans to hold large-scale drills in the Sakhalin and Primorye operational areas, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"As for the eastern strategic direction, against the backdrop of the United States pushing for dominance the Asia-Pacific region, the military and political situation there is degrading," Shoigu said at a meeting of the ministry's board.

According to the minister, the US and its allies plan to conduct large military maneuvers "in the Sakhalin and Primorye operational areas.

" Shoigu did not specify when the drills would be held.

Russia, in turn, is taking measures to "adequately react to the growing threats in the region," he added.

In 2019, Russia's Eastern Military District received more than 1,300 pieces of weapons and military equipment and will get over 1,350 more by the end of this year, including 502 pieces of advanced weapons.

"More than 1,000 drills have been held [in the district]," he added.