UrduPoint.com

Shoot-on-sight Orders Issued To Quell Sri Lanka Riots

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Shoot-on-sight orders issued to quell Sri Lanka riots

Sri Lanka's defence ministry on Tuesday ordered troops to shoot on sight people involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling-party politicians

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's defence ministry on Tuesday ordered troops to shoot on sight people involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling-party politicians.

"Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life," the ministry said.

The order came as the government deployed tens of thousands of army, navy and air force personnel to patrol tense streets of the capital Colombo and elsewhere after a day of violence.

Police said Tuesday eight people, including two policemen, were killed and 65 homes damaged during an orgy of violence overnight. Forty-one of the homes were burned.

Official figures showed that 88 cars and busses were destroyed along with hundreds of motorcycles.

Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency since Friday giving sweeping powers to the military to arrest and detain suspects.

The government also declared a two-day curfew after pro-government activists on Monday smashed a peaceful month-long protest in the capital demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The main hospital in the capital said 219 people were wounded in Monday's attacks and admitted for treatment. Another six people were wounded in violence elsewhere.

On Tuesday afternoon, the top police officer in Colombo was assaulted and his vehicle set ablaze by an angry mob which accused him of failing to prevent an attack against peaceful protesters Monday.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Army Police Vehicle Colombo Government Top

Recent Stories

Minister Asad Mahmood visits NHA HQs; briefed on v ..

Minister Asad Mahmood visits NHA HQs; briefed on various projects

37 seconds ago
 Three bills introduced, one rejected in National A ..

Three bills introduced, one rejected in National Assembly

38 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif directs to rea ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif directs to reactivate price control committe ..

39 seconds ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides to affix electronic devices ..

Sindh Cabinet decides to affix electronic devices in the body of habitual offend ..

41 seconds ago
 US Envoy McCain Predicts World Food Crisis That Co ..

US Envoy McCain Predicts World Food Crisis That Could Kill Millions of People

5 minutes ago
 US Assesses Russia-Ukraine Conflict as 'Stalemate' ..

US Assesses Russia-Ukraine Conflict as 'Stalemate' - Defense Intelligence Chief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.