Shooter at Indianapolis FedEx Facility Not Identified Yet, Motive Unclear - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The shooter who killed eight people at a delivery facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, remains unidentified and his motives unclear, local deputy police chief Craig Mccartt told reporters on Friday.

"There is not really much that we can say about him until we have made positive identification," Mccartt said during a press conference.

On Thursday night, the suspect killed eight and wounded five people at a facility of the FedEx delivery services company and committed suicide shortly before police arrived.

"When he came there, he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility. There was no confrontation with anyone who was there, there was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting," Mccartt said.

The shooting started at the parking lot and continued inside the building "for a brief period of time before he took his own life," Mccartt added.

FBI special agent in charge Paul Keenan told reporters that it would be premature to speculate about shooter's motivation.

