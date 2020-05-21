UrduPoint.com
Shooter At US Naval Air Station Corpus Cristi 'Neutralized' - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Shooter at US Naval Air Station Corpus Cristi 'Neutralized' - Statement

An active shooter at the US Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Cristi in the state of Texas has been "neutralized," the base said in a statement posted to Facebook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) An active shooter at the US Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Cristi in the state of Texas has been "neutralized," the base said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"The shooter has been neutralized," the statement said.

Local media reports said a member of the Navy's security force was injured during the incident.

The shooting erupted near the base's North Gate early morning local time.

"Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning," the base said. "All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene."

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident, it added.

