MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) An unidentified assailant opened fire at a group of protesters against India's controversial citizenship law, injuring a student, local media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jamia Millia Islamia University in India's capital of New Delhi, according to The Times of India newspaper.

The attacker shot at the protesters with a handgun and then began calmly walking away waving the firearm and shouting, only to be later detained by the police.

The injured person was subsequently hospitalized.

In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded. This prompted waves of protests across the country.