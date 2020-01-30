UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooter Attacks Group Of Protesters Against India's Citizenship Law - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Shooter Attacks Group of Protesters Against India's Citizenship Law - Reports

An unidentified assailant opened fire at a group of protesters against India's controversial citizenship law, injuring a student, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) An unidentified assailant opened fire at a group of protesters against India's controversial citizenship law, injuring a student, local media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jamia Millia Islamia University in India's capital of New Delhi, according to The Times of India newspaper.

The attacker shot at the protesters with a handgun and then began calmly walking away waving the firearm and shouting, only to be later detained by the police.

The injured person was subsequently hospitalized.

In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded. This prompted waves of protests across the country.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Police Parliament Student New Delhi December Citizenship 2019 Muslim Christian Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

8 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

8 minutes ago

Ireland to Evacuate Citizens From China on French ..

18 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

38 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says to Meet Haftar to Ensure LNA Partici ..

19 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.