UrduPoint.com

Shooter Held After Killing Two In Moscow Public Services Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:24 AM

Shooter held after killing two in Moscow public services office

Two people were killed and four were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a public services office in Moscow on Tuesday, city authorities said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and four were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a public services office in Moscow on Tuesday, city authorities said.

"As a result of the shooting by an unknown person, two people were killed," the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Twitter.

The Russian interior ministry said the attacker was a 45-year-old Moscow resident and that he had been taken to a police station.

Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said two employees of the centre -- "an administrator and a security guard" -- were killed in the shooting.

She said four people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl.

The child was in a "serious" condition and had been taken to a children's hospital. Three wounded adults were being operated on, Rakova said in a statement on Telegram.

The incident took place at a multi-functional government office that deals with a variety of administrative issues in south-eastern Moscow.

Rakova said the Ryazansky Public Offices Centre's staff and visitors were "immediately" evacuated when the shooting started at around 3:00 pm Moscow time (1200 GMT).

Related Topics

Injured Fire Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Police Station Twitter Government

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

41 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

41 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of review petitions ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of review petitions in sacked employees case till ..

1 minute ago
 EU agencies back 'mix & match' Covid boosters

EU agencies back 'mix & match' Covid boosters

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.