Shooter in North Hollywood in Custody After Killing 2 People in Store - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) At least two people have been killed and one more injured in a shooting that took place at a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Times reported citing local authorities.

As a result of the incident at 11:45 a.m.

local time near Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, one man and one woman died on the spot, the report said.

Another injured woman was transported to hospital, the report also said, citing a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said via Twitter that the suspect was taken into custody.

The state of the injured woman remains unknown, the LAPD added.