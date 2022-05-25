UrduPoint.com

Shooter In Texas Elementary School Incident In Custody - Police Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) An alleged gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has been apprehended, the Uvalde Police Department said on Tuesday.

"Shooter is in police custody," the Uvalde Police Department said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported there was an active shooter at Robb Elementary School and that law enforcement was on site.

The school was placed on lockdown due to the incident, the statement also said.

Fox news reported that at least one person was shot but is unclear if any shots were fired inside the school.

