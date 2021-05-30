UrduPoint.com
Shooter Injures Security Officer, Minor In Russia's Yekaterinburg - Interior Ministry

Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Shooter Injures Security Officer, Minor in Russia's Yekaterinburg - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) A girl and a member of the Russian National Guard were injured in a shooting in the city of Yekaterinburg on Sunday and they are receiving medical care, according to the website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the ministry, an unknown man opened fire from one of the houses on the Borodin Street in Yekaterinburg.

"As a result, a girl and an employee of the Rosgvardiya [Russian National Guard] were injured, they are receiving medical assistance," the report read.

According to the Health Ministry of the Sverdlovsk region, the girl who suffered in the shooting remains in critical condition, and the security troop sustained a wound to his leg.

An operation to capture the perpetrator is underway.

More Stories From World

