Shooter of Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Claims to Be 'Dissatisfied' With Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Tetsuya Yamagami, who shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city of Nara on Friday, has given his first testimony and said he was "dissatisfied" with the official and "wanted to kill him," NHK reported, citing police.

Abe is currently in an extremely critical condition, Fumio Kishida, the current head of the Japanese government, said earlier in the day.