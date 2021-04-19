UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooter Wounds Man In France's Montpellier As Macron Visits City - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:27 PM

Shooter Wounds Man in France's Montpellier as Macron Visits City - Reports

A man sustained injuries at the hands of a shooter in the southern French city of Montpellier on Monday while French President Emmanuel Macron visited the area for security-related matters, France3 channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A man sustained injuries at the hands of a shooter in the southern French city of Montpellier on Monday while French President Emmanuel Macron visited the area for security-related matters, France3 channel reported.

The shooting occurred in the center of the city when an unidentified attacker fired a gunshot at the victim and then fled in a car. The police search operation has been underway ever since.

The injured man was hospitalized, reportedly having received two bullets in the chest and one in the back.

Macron arrived at the city earlier on Monday together with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to discuss security matters with the city law enforcement authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Minister Car Montpellier Man

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

19 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

24 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

19 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

27 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.