A man sustained injuries at the hands of a shooter in the southern French city of Montpellier on Monday while French President Emmanuel Macron visited the area for security-related matters, France3 channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A man sustained injuries at the hands of a shooter in the southern French city of Montpellier on Monday while French President Emmanuel Macron visited the area for security-related matters, France3 channel reported.

The shooting occurred in the center of the city when an unidentified attacker fired a gunshot at the victim and then fled in a car. The police search operation has been underway ever since.

The injured man was hospitalized, reportedly having received two bullets in the chest and one in the back.

Macron arrived at the city earlier on Monday together with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to discuss security matters with the city law enforcement authorities.