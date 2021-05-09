UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting At Baltimore Home Leaves 2 Dead, Armed Suspect Killed - Police

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Shooting at Baltimore Home Leaves 2 Dead, Armed Suspect Killed - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Three people, including a suspected gunman, died in a shooting and fire incident in the US city of Baltimore in the state of Maryland, the police said Saturday.

Police were called to a townhouse neighborhood on Saturday morning where they found an armed man and a fire.

Once the suspect was neutralized firefighters were able to work the blaze.

The Baltimore County Police later confirmed on Twitter that the suspect and two victims died. Another victim was critically injured, while a fourth one had non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers and firefighters continued to search the scene for possible additional victims after locating two people who were unaccounted for.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Twitter Died Man Baltimore

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.