Shooting at Baltimore Home Leaves 2 Dead, Armed Suspect Killed - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Three people, including a suspected gunman, died in a shooting and fire incident in the US city of Baltimore in the state of Maryland, the police said Saturday.

Police were called to a townhouse neighborhood on Saturday morning where they found an armed man and a fire.

Once the suspect was neutralized firefighters were able to work the blaze.

The Baltimore County Police later confirmed on Twitter that the suspect and two victims died. Another victim was critically injured, while a fourth one had non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers and firefighters continued to search the scene for possible additional victims after locating two people who were unaccounted for.