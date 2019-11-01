UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting At Bar In France's Southern City Of Marseille Leaves 6 People Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:50 AM

Shooting at Bar in France's Southern City of Marseille Leaves 6 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) An unknown gunman opened fire inside a bar in France's southern city of Marseille, leaving six people injured, media reported.

The Provence news outlet reported that the incident took place at La Terminus bar at around 08:30 p.m. (19:30 GMT) on Thursday.

One of those injured has sustained a serious wound.

France Bleu reported that the shooter was at large.

While those injured were hospitalized, the authorities blocked off the area near the bar.

The police launched a probe into the incident. They consider score-settling as one of the reasons behind the shooting.

Xavier Tarabeux, the public prosecutor of Marseille, told France Bleu that back in 2017, a 26-year-old man was killed in a score-settling incident at the same bar.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police France Marseille Man Same 2017 Media

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

5 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

6 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

6 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

6 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

6 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.