Shooting at Chicago Home Party Leaves 13 Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) An early Sunday party at a home in Chicago's South Side in the US state of Illinois went horribly wrong when a row led to a shootout that left 13 people hurt, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller told reporters,

"We have at this time 13 victims ranging in the age from 16 to about 48 years old. Four of them are critical, the others are stable with various gunshot wounds to their bodies," the office said.

Two people have been detained, one of them with a revolver and the other one with a gunshot wound, he said.

The wounded "person of interest" is suspected of having started the dispute and opening fire.

"This is an isolated incident. This incident stemmed from a dispute within that party. The party was given in memory of a subject that was slain in April," Waller said.

The shooting happened at around 12:34 a.m. (6:34 GMT) in the 5700 block of South May Street. Police said shot were first fired inside and continued at different locations after people started spilling out of the house.