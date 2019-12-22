UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting At Chicago Home Party Leaves 13 Injured - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Shooting at Chicago Home Party Leaves 13 Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) An early Sunday party at a home in Chicago's South Side in the US state of Illinois went horribly wrong when a row led to a shootout that left 13 people hurt, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller told reporters,

"We have at this time 13 victims ranging in the age from 16 to about 48 years old. Four of them are critical, the others are stable with various gunshot wounds to their bodies," the office said.

Two people have been detained, one of them with a revolver and the other one with a gunshot wound, he said.

The wounded "person of interest" is suspected of having started the dispute and opening fire.

"This is an isolated incident. This incident stemmed from a dispute within that party. The party was given in memory of a subject that was slain in April," Waller said.

The shooting happened at around 12:34 a.m. (6:34 GMT) in the 5700 block of South May Street. Police said shot were first fired inside and continued at different locations after people started spilling out of the house.

Related Topics

Fire Police Chicago April May Sunday From

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

3 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.