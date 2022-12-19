Shooting at Condo in Canada Leaves 6 People Killed, 1 Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Five people were killed in a shooting at a condo building in the Canadian province of Ontario, with the attacker eliminated, the York Regional Police said on Monday.

"Five victims and one suspect deceased, one victim in hospital, following an active shooter incident at a condo on Jane St.

, Vaughan. Police Investigation is ongoing," police said on Twitter.

Local police chief Jim MacSween said the male shooter was shot by one of the officers responding to the incident, the statement read.

The shooter's motives are not yet known.