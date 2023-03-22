Shooting at Denver High School Injures at Least Two - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Denver Police Department is responding to a shooting at East High school in Denver, Colorado that has injured at least two adults, the department said on Wednesday.

"DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time.

Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area," the Denver department announced on Twitter.

Further updates by the department confirmed that at least two adult victims have been located and transported to local hospitals. At this time, the suspect is believed to no longer be on-scene, and the investigation is ongoing.