Shooting At Entertainment Center In Illinois Leaves 2 Injured - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Shooting at Entertainment Center in Illinois Leaves 2 Injured - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A shooting at an entertainment complex in the village of Romeoville in the US state of Illinois has left at least two people injured and prompted a police investigation, local authorities said on Saturday.

"Romeoville Police are currently investigating a shooting ... Two individuals have been transported to area hospitals ...

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Romeoville Police work to identify a suspect," the village authorities wrote on Twitter.

US media reported that the shooting took place at an entertainment center.

On June 9, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed adding a 28th amendment to the US Constitution that would restrict gun ownership by raising the minimum purchase age and banning assault weapons, among other provisions.

