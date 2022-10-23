UrduPoint.com

Shooting At Medical Center In Texas Results In Two Dead, Suspect In Custody - Reports

Published October 23, 2022

Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) A gunman has shot and killed two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, located southwest of downtown Dallas, Texas, NBC news reports citing hospital officials.

The shooting occurred at around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday (16:00 GMT).

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," the system's executive leadership said in a written statement quoted by NBC on Saturday.

A Methodist Health System police officer confronted and shot the suspect, who is now in custody, according to hospital officials.

"The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital," NBC quoted Methodist officials as saying on Saturday.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

More Stories From World

