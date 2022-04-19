(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Philippine police are investigating a shooting in Bukidnon province during the campaign rally of presidential Labor candidate Leody de Guzman, which left two people injured, the government Philippine news agency reported on Tuesday.

De Guzman visited the town of Quezon to meet with leaders of the local Manobo-Pulangiyon tribe on Tuesday to help indigenous people regain their land rights, according to the Philippine news agency. Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a group leaving two residents injured, the report said.

The Philippine presidential office has denounced the incident and called for an investigation by local authorities.

"Violence has no place in any civilized society, and we condemn the incident in Bukidnon where gunshots were allegedly fired against the camp of Ka Leody de Guzman. We urge the local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and prosecute those behind this dastardly act," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said on social media.

The Philippine presidential election is scheduled for May 9, while the election campaign will last until May 7.