Shooting At Russian High School: News Agencies
Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:39 PM
Two unidentified assailants opened fire at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, news agencies reported citing official sources
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Two unidentified assailants opened fire at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, news agencies reported citing official sources.
"According to preliminary information, two unidentified people opened fire. There are victims," news agency TASS quoted a source as saying, while the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a teenager was detained.