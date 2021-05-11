UrduPoint.com
Shooting At Russian High School: News Agencies

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:39 PM

Shooting at Russian high school: news agencies

Two unidentified assailants opened fire at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, news agencies reported citing official sources

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Two unidentified assailants opened fire at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, news agencies reported citing official sources.

"According to preliminary information, two unidentified people opened fire. There are victims," news agency TASS quoted a source as saying, while the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a teenager was detained.

