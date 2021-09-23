'Shooting' at US army base was an 'exercise,' no casualties: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said.

Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP.