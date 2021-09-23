'Shooting' At US Army Base Was An 'exercise,' No Casualties: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:35 PM
A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said.
Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP.