Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - Israeli Police

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Four people were moderately to lightly injured in a shooting attack in the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim east of Jerusalem, Israeli police said on Tuesday, adding that the attacker was neutralized

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Four people were moderately to lightly injured in a shooting attack in the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim east of Jerusalem, Israeli police said on Tuesday, adding that the attacker was neutralized.

"Preliminary investigations into the incident indicate that some time ago a terrorist opened fire at a gathering of people in Yaalom Square in Maale Adumim. As a result of the shooting, four civilians received moderate to light injuries and were evacuated to hospital. The terrorist was neutralized by an off-duty Border Police officer," the police said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office called the incident a terrorist attack, adding that Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were receiving ongoing updates on the matter.

