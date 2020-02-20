(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Unknown gunmen opened fire at two shisha bars in the German town of Hanau, leaving at least eight people dead and five more critically injured, German media reported.

The attacks were initially reported by the Hessenschau media outlet, while the death toll was later provided by the Bild newspaper.

Police are reportedly searching for the attackers.