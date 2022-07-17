Shooting During Game of Dice in South Africa Leaves 4 Dead, 2 Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Four people died and two were injured as a result of a gunfire attack on a group of dice players in the south of Johannesburg, South African police said on Sunday.

"Four people were certified dead on the scene while two people were taken to the nearest medical care center after sustaining gunshot wounds," police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo was quoted as saying by Timeslive news.

After a preliminary investigation the police concluded that the group of men was attacked at around 19:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on Saturday by unknown assailants who shot them.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspects, Timeslive news reported.