Shooting During Music Video Filming In Massachusetts Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 10:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) One person has died, and at least five others were injured in a shooting that took place during the filming of a music video in the US state of Massachusetts, the Fox news broadcaster reported.
The incident took place at about 5.35 p.m. on Saturday (22:35 GMT) in the city of Lynn.
Those injured were hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition, according to the media outlet.