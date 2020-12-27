UrduPoint.com
Shooting During Music Video Filming In Massachusetts Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Shooting During Music Video Filming in Massachusetts Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) One person has died, and at least five others were injured in a shooting that took place during the filming of a music video in the US state of Massachusetts, the Fox news broadcaster reported.

The incident took place at about 5.35 p.m. on Saturday (22:35 GMT) in the city of Lynn.

Those injured were hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition, according to the media outlet.

More Stories From World

