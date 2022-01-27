Shooting Erupts Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Border Forces - Bishkek

A shooting erupted between border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik, adding that the Tajik side used mortars and grenade launchers

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A shooting erupted between border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik, adding that the Tajik side used mortars and grenade launchers.

Earlier in the day, Bishkek said that forces were put on alert over "tensions" at the border over the Tajik side unilaterally blocking the area that connects two Kyrgyz towns, Batken and Isfana.

"However, at around 19:35 (13:35 GMT), the situation worsened due to the use of weapons by the Tajik side against Kyrgyz border units ... in the area of Chyr-Dobo area of the Batken region. The main skirmishes between units of the border troops of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are taking place in the areas of Tort-Kocho and Chyr-Dobo. The Tajik side uses mortars and grenade launchers," the spokesperson of the border service said.