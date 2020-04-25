UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting In Arab Settlement In Northern Israel Leaves 9 People Injured - Police Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

Shooting in Arab Settlement in Northern Israel Leaves 9 People Injured - Police Spokesman

Nine people were injured as a result of a shooting in the Arab town of Yafa an-Naseriyye in northern Israel's Lower Galilee region, the Israeli police spokesman to foreign media told Sputnik on Saturday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Nine people were injured as a result of a shooting in the Arab town of Yafa an-Naseriyye in northern Israel's Lower Galilee region, the Israeli police spokesman to foreign media told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Nine people were taken to hospitals in Nazareth, two in critical condition, two in moderate condition, five were slightly injured. Police units were mobilized in the area to search for suspects involved in the shooting incident," Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld said.

Yafa an-Naseriyye is a town with a predominantly Arab population in the vicinity of Nazareth.

Related Topics

Injured Police Israel Nazareth Media Arab

Recent Stories

District administrations issued directives to faci ..

2 minutes ago

PHA to rehabilitate Shah Shams park

2 minutes ago

UK says virus death toll up by 813 to 20,319

2 minutes ago

Lockdown inspires Italian boy to create coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister lauds staff working at COVID-19 Tes ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasizes training to people ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.