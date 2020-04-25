Shooting in Arab Settlement in Northern Israel Leaves 9 People Injured - Police Spokesman

Nine people were injured as a result of a shooting in the Arab town of Yafa an-Naseriyye in northern Israel's Lower Galilee region, the Israeli police spokesman to foreign media told Sputnik on Saturday

"Nine people were taken to hospitals in Nazareth, two in critical condition, two in moderate condition, five were slightly injured. Police units were mobilized in the area to search for suspects involved in the shooting incident," Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld said.

Yafa an-Naseriyye is a town with a predominantly Arab population in the vicinity of Nazareth.