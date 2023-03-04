Shooting in Baku Supermarket Leaves 1 Killed, 2 Injured - Reports

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of an armed robbery in a supermarket in the Khatai region of the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Saturday, Azerbaijani media reported

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units told Sputnik that the killed was an employee of the cash collection service.

The two injured currently remain in moderately severe condition, the union added.