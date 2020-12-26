Shooting in Berlin Has Nothing to Do With SPD Headquarters - Police

The shooting incident in Berlin's Kreuzberg district had nothing to do with the nearby headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and likely followed a quarrel, police told Sputnik on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The shooting incident in Berlin's Kreuzberg district had nothing to do with the nearby headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and likely followed a quarrel, police told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, media reported that a shooting broke out on Stresemannstraße, near the party's office. According to the Bild newspaper, four people were injured as a result.

"This incident has nothing to do with the SPD headquarters," a police spokesperson said.

The shooting is believed to have followed a quarrel.

"According to preliminary data, a quarrel occurred on Stresemannstraße between an unknown number of participants. As a result, four people, all males, sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized. The investigation is underway, the case has been referred to the homicide investigation department," the official added.

The spokesperson noted that police had yet to determine if one or several shooters had been involved. No detentions have been made in connection with the incident so far.