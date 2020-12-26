Shooting In Berlin's Kreuzberg Leaves At Least 3 People Injured - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) At least three people were injured on Saturday morning as a result of a shooting in the German capital city of Berlin, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported, citing police.
The law enforcement officers arrived at the scene in the district of Kreuzberg and are searching for the assailants. A helicopter is involved in the operation.