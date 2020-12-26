(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) At least four people were injured on Saturday morning as a result of a shooting in the German capital city of Berlin, the Bild newspaper reported.

The Berliner Zeitung daily reported earlier in the day, citing police, that the incident in Berlin's district of Kreuzberg left three people wounded.

The law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and are searching for suspects. A helicopter is involved in the operation.

According to Bild, the shooting took place near the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.