UrduPoint.com

Shooting In California Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Injured - Sheriff's Department

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Shooting in California Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Injured - Sheriff's Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) At least 10 people have been killed and another 10 injured in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park in the US state of California, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire at a local dance studio at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT on Sunday). The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival is held each year.

"The Monterey Park Police Fire Department responded to the scene, treated the injured and pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene.

There were at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," Meyer said in a statement aired by CNN.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Scott Wiese of Monterrey Park Police Department told reporters that the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival had been canceled "out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims."

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Los Angeles Man Monterrey Monterey Sunday Media From P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

3 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

9 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.