Shooting In Dallas Nightclub Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:04 PM

A shooting in a nightclub in the US city of Dallas on Saturday left one person dead and five others injured, the NBCDFW broadcaster reported, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A shooting in a nightclub in the US city of Dallas on Saturday left one person dead and five others injured, the NBCDFW broadcaster reported, citing police.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m.

(6:30 GMT) as a result of a skirmish between two groups of people in the club.

One of the victims, a woman, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The five others remain in medical care in conditions varying from stable to critical, the police said.

More Stories From World

