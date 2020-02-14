UrduPoint.com
Shooting In Downtown Washington Leaves 1 Dead, Suspect Arrested - Police Chief

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) One person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the downtown area of the US capital with the suspect under arrest, DC Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said in a press briefing.

"We had a suspect that ended up shooting an adult male multiple times. That adult male was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead," Newsham told reporters on Thursday.

The police chief said the shooting took place shortly after 5:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. GMT) on the 700 block of 8th Street Northwest, which is near the National Portrait Gallery in Washington's Chinatown. Newsham said it was unusual for there to be a shooting in this area.

DC police officers pursued the suspect for a couple blocks before engaging in an exchange of gunfire, the chief added. The suspect was struck in the hand or arm with a non-life threatening injury before being apprehended, he said.

