Shooting In Ecuador's Guayaquil Claims Lives Of Five People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Shooting in Ecuador's Guayaquil Claims Lives of Five People - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Five people were killed and eight others were injured in an attack by armed criminals in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, El Universo newspaper reported on Sunday.

In November, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in a number of the country's provinces, including Guayas, in which Guayaquil is located.

Such measures were taken due to the extremely difficult situation with crime and drug trafficking in the regions.

In addition, in late April, eight people were killed and five were injured as a result of an attack by criminals on a car repair shop in Guayaquil.

