UrduPoint.com

Shooting In France's Marseille Leaves 3 Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Shooting in France's Marseille Leaves 3 Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Three people have been killed in the shooting in the French city of Marseille on Saturday night, the BFM tv broadcaster reported.

Two people died in the first shootout around midnight in the 14th arrondissement of Marseille.

Another man was kidnapped and shot dead in the city's 4th arrondissement.

The police launched an investigation.

