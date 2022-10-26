UrduPoint.com

Shooting In Iran Injures At Least 40 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 08:56 PM

At least 40 people have suffered injuries after an armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the office of the Fars province governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) At least 40 people have suffered injuries after an armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the office of the Fars province governor.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the shooting killed 15 people and injured 10 others.

