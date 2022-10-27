Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) At least 40 people have suffered injuries after an armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the office of the Fars province governor.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the shooting killed 15 people and injured 10 others.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his condolences over the deaths near the mausoleum and said that "this evil will not go unanswered."

"I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and all the people of Iran amid the martyrdom of a group of pilgrims to the shrine, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum, in a terrorist attack.

.. This evil will definitely not go unanswered... The security forces... will give a crushing and a cautionary response to the leaders of this attack," Raisi said on Telegram.

Several Iranian media reported earlier on Wednesday that three unknown assailants opened fire at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in southern Iran. Tasnim reported that only one attacker fired at the mausoleum, while there was also a second attacker who was not far from Shah Cheragh. According to the media, the attack killed 15 people and injured 45 others.