UrduPoint.com

Shooting In Iran Injures At Least 40 People - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) At least 40 people have suffered injuries after an armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the office of the Fars province governor.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the shooting killed 15 people and injured 10 others.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his condolences over the deaths near the mausoleum and said that "this evil will not go unanswered."

"I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and all the people of Iran amid the martyrdom of a group of pilgrims to the shrine, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum, in a terrorist attack.

.. This evil will definitely not go unanswered... The security forces... will give a crushing and a cautionary response to the leaders of this attack," Raisi said on Telegram.

Several Iranian media reported earlier on Wednesday that three unknown assailants opened fire at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in southern Iran. Tasnim reported that only one attacker fired at the mausoleum, while there was also a second attacker who was not far from Shah Cheragh. According to the media, the attack killed 15 people and injured 45 others.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Governor Iran Shiraz Media All From

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

4 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

4 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

4 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

4 hours ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

4 hours ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.