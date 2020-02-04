UrduPoint.com
Shooting In Mexican Arcade Leaves 8 Killed, 1 Injured - Prosecutor's Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:23 PM

Shooting in Mexican Arcade Leaves 8 Killed, 1 Injured - Prosecutor's Office

An unknown shooter opened fire in a slot machine hall in the city of Uruapan in the central Mexican state of Michoacan, leaving eight people killed and another person injured, the local prosecutor's office said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) An unknown shooter opened fire in a slot machine hall in the city of Uruapan in the central Mexican state of Michoacan, leaving eight people killed and another person injured, the local prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the shooting took place at about 3 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) in the Magdalena district. The prosecution said it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Video footage by eyewitnesses of the bloody attack shows victims lying on the floor, revealing teenagers among them. The injured victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.

