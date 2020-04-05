UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting In Mexico's Northern State Of Chihuahua Leaves 19 Killed - Prosecutor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 AM

Shooting in Mexico's Northern State of Chihuahua Leaves 19 Killed - Prosecutor's Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Nineteen people were killed as a result of shooting in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, bordering the United States, local media reported citing the state's prosecutor's office.

"The security services that arrived at the scene after reports of the armed conflict found 18 bodies of civilians," the Mexican Milenio newspaper quoted the prosecutor's statement as saying.

It added that two injured people were taken to the hospital in the Cuauhtemoc municipality, where one of them had died.

Eighteen firearms, two grenades and two cars were seized at the scene of the shootout, authorities from the state attorney general's office are investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Died Cuauhtemoc Chihuahua United States Media From

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

6 hours ago

Free public bus rides; 50% discount on taxi fares ..

6 hours ago

ERC distributes 5,000 food parcels in support of & ..

6 hours ago

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

7 hours ago

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due t ..

7 hours ago

India pressured Assam citizenship tribunal members ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.