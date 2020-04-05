(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Nineteen people were killed as a result of shooting in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, bordering the United States, local media reported citing the state's prosecutor's office.

"The security services that arrived at the scene after reports of the armed conflict found 18 bodies of civilians," the Mexican Milenio newspaper quoted the prosecutor's statement as saying.

It added that two injured people were taken to the hospital in the Cuauhtemoc municipality, where one of them had died.

Eighteen firearms, two grenades and two cars were seized at the scene of the shootout, authorities from the state attorney general's office are investigating the incident.