Shooting in Miami Leaves 7 People Wounded - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Seven people sustained injuries in a shooting in Miami, media reported on Saturday.

According to the NBC 6 broadcaster, citing police, the shooting occurred at around midnight into Saturday. All the victims found by the security forces upon arrival at the crime scene were hospitalized.

The police have been investigating the incident and so far have no revealed any details of the shooting.