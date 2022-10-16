UrduPoint.com

Shooting In Pennsylvania Leaves 3 People Killed, 1 Injured - Public Safety Department

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Shooting in Pennsylvania Leaves 3 People Killed, 1 Injured - Public Safety Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) At least three people were killed and another one was injured in a shooting on Sunday in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to the city's public safety department.

"A total of four people were shot in this incident.

Two females and one male victim have been confirmed deceased. Another male arrived at the hospital by private means in stable condition," the department said in a tweet.

The incident took place on Cedar Avenue between E. Ohio and Stockton Avenue in Pittsburgh. The public safety department said that the investigation is ongoing.

