Shooting In Russia's Moscow Injures 1 Man, 2 Others Flee Scene - Moscow Police

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Shooting in Russia's Moscow Injures 1 Man, 2 Others Flee Scene - Moscow Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) A conflict between three men, which turned into shooting, occurred in the north-west of the Russian capital city of Moscow, with one of them taken to hospital and two others fleeing the scene, the Moscow police department told Sputnik on Saturday.

"One man was wounded presumably by a traumatic weapon, and he was taken to hospital. Two others fled the scene," the police said.

The police also said that they were looking for the escaped men.

